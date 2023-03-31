SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong early spring storm is striking KELOALND today.

We have a little bit of everything with this storm.

Heavy snow is one problem developing in western South Dakota this morning and will expand eastern throughout the day.

While the snow is already falling out west, the northeast is experiencing freezing rain this morning and the southeast has thunderstorms throughout the night.

While Sioux Falls is not in the blizzard warning, winds over 50mph are expected this evening so blowing snow will be a problem.

Ice storm warnings have been posted today for Watertown and Milkbank.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

The highest snowfall amount forecasted is in central KELOLAND. Pierre and Chamberlain fall in the 8-12 inch range.

Aberdeen, Watertown, Huron, Phillip, Rapid City, Custer and Pine Ridge are forecasted to have 4-8 inches of snowfall during this storm.

Winner residents should be prepared for 6-10 inches.

In Sioux Falls, only 1-2 inches of snowfall is forecasted, but again blowing snow will still be an issue.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

SD road conditions as of 5:55 a.m. CT

In the northeastern part of the state, scattered ice/slippery roads are reported this morning.

Drivers in the southeast part of the state should be prepared for wet roads due to the rain.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 6 a.m., there were over 60 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Aberdeen School District, Arlington School District, Big Stone City School, Britton-Hecla School District, Brookings School District, Castlewood School District, Chamberlain Schools, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Schools, Clark School District, Colome School District, Crow Creek Tribal Schools, DeSmet School District, Deubrook School District, Elkton School District, Estelline School District, Faulkton School District, Flandreau School District, Florence School District, Gregory School District, Huron School District, Ivanhoe School District, Kimball School District, Miller School District, Redfield School District, Sisseton School District, Timber Lake School District, Tiospa Zina Tribal School and Watertown School District.

Governor Kristi Noem announced certain state government executive branch offices would be closed Friday due to the winter storms.

Find the list of offices closed here.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.