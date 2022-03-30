SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are seeing the effects of the spring snow Wednesday morning.

Wet and heavy snow is blanketing much of the state. And that’s causing some slippery conditions.

Here’s a look at the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 map as of 6:30 a.m. CT:

Slippery conditions are being reported on the major highways and interstates.

Schools districts across the state have delayed starts Wednesday morning. There are currently more than 40 late starts on the KELOLAND.com Closeline.

Our meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center say bands of snow, some of it wet and heavy, continue to move across KELOLAND this morning. Be aware of slushy and icy areas as blustery NW winds up to 45 mph continue to push across the region Wednesday.