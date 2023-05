SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The late season snowpack and melting has increased runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, IA.

According to the Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in April, runoff was 159% of average in this river area.

It is forecasted for the runoff to improve from the mountain snowfall and melting in the upper basin.