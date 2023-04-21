SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Below average temperatures seem to be the new normal in KELOLAND, and those types of temperatures may hold through the rest of the month.

Cold enough to not only give us snow showers in KELOLAND but possible record lows.

Let’s start there, with our record lows. Existing records are in the teens and 20s for KELOLAND Saturday morning. We’re forecasting lows in the 20s to near 30.

Sunday’s record lows are also in the teens and 20s, but Huron does stand out at eight! Our forecast is for widespread teens and 20s.

After this weekend, we’ll slowly warm, but remain below average. Here’s the reason why.

Low pressure will slowly move east through the Great Lakes, this will keep a steady flow of below average temps in KELOLAND.

Later in the week, a system to our south and north will run through. These will cutoff any hope of warmer weather to come into KELOLAND from the southwest and the colder air is expected to last into next weekend.

For us to warm, we’ll have to get a ridge to develop in the western United States. That, in turn, will help kick out our cold, but I don’t see that happening until after the first week of May…maybe…