SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re having better luck when it comes to rain in eastern KELOLAND as scattered showers and storms have developed over the past couple of days, but we could use more.

Now I know, not EVERYONE is getting wet but we’ve seen more rain in eastern KELOLAND than we have for quite sometime. But the dry spring months of March, April, and May are going in the record books as some of the driest.

From the records I have seen, Mitchell had its driest spring on record with just over two inches. Sioux Falls had its 4th driest spring with three and a third inches. Yankton had its 5th driest and so on down the list. Notice these cities are concentrated in eastern central and eastern South Dakota.

June 1 2023

Of course, its taken its toll on the drought monitor as conditions have worsened in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. In fact, in went up nearly seven percent of having South Dakota in some sort of drought. It’s now at nearly 72%, up from last week’s 65%.

For a lot of us in KELOLAND, June is the wettest month of the year with average rainfall of three to over four inches. Aside from locally heavy downpours that cover a small area, getting our average rain this month is looking harder and harder.