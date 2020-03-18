Spring Midwest Honor Flight missions postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest Honor Flight trips in May and June 2020 have been postponed, according to the Midwest Honor Flight Board of Directors.

According to a news release from the Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek, the decision comes after the National Honor Flight Network announced that they would be suspending all Honor Flights through April 30.

The Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization have stated that adults over the age of 60 are at risk of infection of COVID-19 and should avoid all non-essential air travel.