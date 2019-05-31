Spring floods could lead to busy mosquito season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A lot of people were happy to see Friday's return to warm, even hot, weather. Unfortunately, they're not the only ones buzzing with anticipation over the upcoming summer. Gnats, mayflies, and even some mosquitoes are already out. The woman who keeps the bugs at ba says the last three months of significant rain and flooding are going to make you want to stock up on bug spray.

To say Judy Stenzel has been itching to get outside is an understatement.

"I just love the sunshine, it makes me feel good," Judy said.

John Stenzel takes the necessary steps to keep his outdoor-obsessed wife happy. The couple were taking a well-deserved walk at Falls Park.

"When it turns warm like this, she's thriving on it. She pushes me to ride bike three times a day," John said.

They're already seeing signs they'll be itching in other ways. The bugs are following them.

"Just those things that fly around your face and you say go away, go away, go away," Judy said.

"There's a lot of water, so I think we're going to have a very busy aggressive year," Denise Patton, health program coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, said.

Thanks to a lot of flowing water, Patton says she's seeing a lot of gnats and mayflies. With an excess of standing water, and now that the weather is warm enough, the mosquitoes are coming.

"Here we are. It's go time," Patton said.

Patton says this is perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes that bite.

"We're going to get a good pop of those in the next week or two," Patton said.

You don't have to worry about disease-carrying mosquitoes... yet.

"That's just likely to start peaking in July. That's when West Nile becomes our big big concern," Patton said.

On nice days like today, a lot of people are outside. Patton says pay attention to what will be a busy mosquito season so you can stay safe.

"Quality of life is important, but more than that we just don't want anyone sick," Patton said.

Patton says city workers are treating as much standing water in public as they can, but you'll want to take care of any standing water on your property. She says you could start seeing spraying in a few weeks. As for the Stenzels, they're finally scratching that itch.

"I like to be active, so you really can't stay in the house and be active. Now with this nice weather, it's perfect," Stenzel said.

