SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the American Cancer Society, the United States is going to have roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer this year. Avera Health had its big race event Saturday to raise money and awareness.

“3,2,1, Let’s gooooooo!”

More than five thousand people were part of the Avera Race Against Cancer which came together this morning when runners and walkers showed their support for people impacted by cancer.

“12 years ago I got breast cancer and so since then it has become a more meaningful race to me, I don’t think I’ve missed a race in 20 years but in the last 12 years, it’s become a family event,” cancer survivor Andrea Sprik said.

“I want you to remember we started this 34 years ago.. for Judy Davis and she’s still here!”

“This race was started 34 years ago in my honor. I had been diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer and my sister Peggy Kirby, and the Junior League of Sioux Falls decided they wanted to do some kind of race to bring awareness for breast cancer,” breast cancer survivor Judy Davis said.

She tells us she has attended every race since the beginning.

“Just so people can see even if they feel really alone in their fight with cancer that we’re all here to support them,” Davis said.

When her husband Phil died from cancer three years ago, this race’s focus expanded to include all cancers. Today, Davis is spreading her message of hope for all.

“I just know that… he’s up there looking down and so proud of what’s going on today,” Davis said.

The event, which included a 5k, 10k and three-mile walk, raised a record-breaking 600,000 dollars.