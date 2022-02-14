ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — There’s lots of love to go around in the Aberdeen area this Valentine’s Day.

Husband and wife Josh and Tara Heitmann knew they wanted to fill the community with joy this holiday.

“We just want to bring some happiness and we were just trying to think like, ‘Who needs happiness the most right now?'” Beyond the Balloon co-owner Tara Heitmann said.

The Beyond the Balloon owners decided they’d deliver balloon bouquets to residents at a senior living facility in Aberdeen.

In a Facebook post, they invited people to sponsor the arrangements for $10 each.

That’s when things started to blow up.

“Donations were coming in. People were donating $50, $100, sponsoring 10 residents. People were like, ‘You’ve got to do this facility next. My mom’s there, but I’ll sponsor five residents,'” Tara Heitmann said.

Thanks to those donations, more than 480 people in 12 facilities in Aberdeen, Groton, and Britton received a balloon bouquet.

“It’s just unbelievable. It just goes to show that we live in a great community and the surrounding communities are great as well,” Beyond the Balloon co-owner Josh Heitmann said.

Janet Peterhoff is a resident of Bethesda of Aberdeen.

She calls the idea wonderful.

“Just because we’re in here and to know that people think about us,” Bethesda resident Janet Peterhoff said.

“It’s just something to brighten up this time for seniors. I know it’s been rough couple of years for everyone, so we were just trying to think of something creative to spread a little love,” Tara Heitmann said.

Now that love is ballooning across communities.

Volunteers helped deliver the balloons.

Area schools pitched in too.

Students made hundreds of cards to also be delivered to residents.