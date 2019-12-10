Spreading kindness with the help of text messages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the holiday season, many people look for ways to give back to their community. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is doing a ‘Light the World’ initiative, as a way to make this time of year a season of service.

With the help of your mobile device, you can brighten someone’s day. It’s just one part of an initiative called ‘Light the World.’

“Essentially we’re trying to find a way to emulate what Jesus did many years ago, lighting the world with acts of service, ministering one by one. This year we are focusing on lighting the world one by one,” second counselor, Sioux Falls South Dakota Stake, Craig Snyder said.

By signing up for daily text messages, you will get ideas on simple acts of service you can do.

“Last week was, next time you get a text, ‘tell the sender why you value them.’ ‘Share on social media how someone gives Christ-like service.’ ‘Give blood today,'” Snyder said.

The Towe family has been involved with the initiative ever since it started a few years ago.

“Christmas has all of the hustle and bustle of commercialism and it goes so fast and we’ve noticed in the past that it just seems to slip by fast and we wanted to be able to slow down and focus on the true meaning of Christmas as a family and the ‘Light the World’ initiative was a perfect way to do that, to have daily reminders of simple things we could do,” member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Danyelle Towe said.

It’s a way for the whole family to get involved.

“In one of my classes, there are kids that were being mean to my teacher, so I decided I would give her a gift, so I asked another teacher to put the gift in her mailbox to brighten her day,” member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ella Towe said.

“We wrote nice notes and put them on people’s cars, and I think it’s fun to do stuff like that,” member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Callie, Towe said.

To get signed up yourself, all you have to do is head to lighttheworld.org.

“Just put in your phone number and you get those daily prompts and I personally feel like the initiative was never intended to box you into doing those exact things but to just be mindful of ways that you can reach out to people that you know or don’t know,” Danyelle Towe said.

All in an effort to spread kindness this season.

Anyone can sign up. You can find out how and other ways to get involved here.