Spreading holiday cheer one turkey meal at a time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, Feeding South Dakota’s annual Thanksgiving meal distribution happened at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. In a year of uncertainties, the organization wanted to continue this tradition.

Volunteers were up early for the Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving meal distribution. One of those volunteers is 7th grader Emma Mason.

“I just know, we’re talking about developed and undeveloped countries in Social Studies and it made me think, ‘well there are people here that don’t have food.’ So my mom asked me, ‘hey do you want to come help,’ and I’m like ‘yeah, that sounds fun,'” Mason said.

Turkey, potatoes, stuffing and cranberries all went out to about 750 people.

“We want to make sure that those that are less fortunate than us have the ability to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal just like all the rest,” CEO of Feeding South Dakota Matt Gassen said.

Feeding South Dakota distributed meals in Pierre and Rapid City as well.

“Combined, we’re going to be doing about 3,000 turkey dinners,” Gassen said.

In a year of so many difficulties, a warm holiday meal could mean the world to someone.

“So many families have struggled through the pandemic to make ends meet and, you know, it’s our hope that by doing this giveaway, that we can really give them just a small sampling of what a traditional holiday meal is going to be all about,” Gassen said.

“I just know that I’m making a difference,” Mason said.