SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the season of giving and this year the Sioux Falls community went above and beyond for the St. Francis House. Because of a surplus of donations this year, the St. Francis House was able to host a special gift giveaway.

The dining room at the St. Francis House turned into a toy store with gift options for kids of all ages. Sioux Falls mom Rhiannon Vasquez was there shopping for her seven children.

“It means a lot to me — a lot, a lot. Just financially struggling, you know, a single parent working. This helps me out a lot,” Vasquez said.

All the items in the makeshift shop were free thanks to the generosity of people helping the St. Francis House, which offers transitional housing in central Sioux Falls.

“We’ve always been so blessed at the St. Francis House with everyone who takes care of us,” Julie Becker, CEO of the St. Francis House, said. “And after we had all of our single guests get their gifts from the Angel Trees that were with DMI and Marmin Energy and POET and Gage and of course First Interstate Bank we had all this extra stuff that was just brought to us by random donors. It’s all new toys and stuff and so instead of just passing it on to other agencies like we typically have done, we decided to open our dining room to the community.”

Becker says they’ve never seen a surplus of donations like this before but they were excited to share the love.

“I saw on Facebook so many of the sites, the groups, of people who missed out or were not selected for the other programs. No child in my eyes should not have a gift on Christmas,” Becker said.

And with gifts wrapped for her kids, Vasquez went home thankful.

“Something to have for under the tree right now,” Vasquez said.

The gift giveaway was open for two hours Friday. Becker says any toys still left over will be donated to agencies with which the St. Francis House partners.