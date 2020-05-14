Spreading awareness about mental health with the help of silly socks

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 may have you feeling uncertain about the future, taking a toll on your mental health. While it can be a difficult topic, one KELOLAND community is working to decrease the social sigma.

Greg and Danielle Krcil are ranchers just outside of Wagner. They’ve been operating this feedlot ranch for about 20 years.

This year, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have been tough on the industry.

“It’s very stressful right now to have a product that you can not get rid of, to have two or three pens of cattle and nobody seems to want to buy them right now, we deal with stress everyday but this just adds a little more stress,” Greg Krcil said.

And with school being out, Danielle has had to take time to homeschool their boys.

“Trying to manage all these different roles that we are thrust into and trying to take time with the boys and then get all the crops in and get everything fed and make sure our calves are doing ok,” rancher Danielle Krcil said.

All of that can take a toll on your mental health. That’s why one group in Wagner is trying to open up the conversation, with the help of socks.

“When we initially started the SOC Committee, we were looking for something that would apply to everyone, and still get our message across, and we came up with Strengthening Our Community, SOC, everybody has socks, wears socks, needs socks, so this applies to everybody, as does mental health,” SOC Committee member, Lori Bouza said.

Thursday the SOC Committee is encouraging people to wear silly socks to raise awareness. Employees at the local grocery stores are even getting involved in the “SOC” day.

“In times right now with COVID-19, I know there is added stressors and we just want the community to know that we are here and we care about them,” manager Buche Foods, Marla Hewitt said.

Using a creative way to spread an important message.

“If you need the help, please get it, everybody in this community is important,” Greg Krcil said.

You can pick up the “SOC” committee socks at the two local grocery stores in Wagner.