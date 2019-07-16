Spraying for mosquitoes: what to know in Sioux Falls

It’s summer in KELOLAND, and that means mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes can carry the West Nile virus, which has already attacked at least one person in South Dakota and Iowa this season, and is to blame for a recent death in Nebraska.

On Monday KELOLAND News met with Denise Patton, health program coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls, in the southern part of the city. On Monday the city was spraying zones one through six. We met Patton in zone three.

“The entire city is really high right now, so we’re doing a full city wide spray this week, not just zone three, we’re going to be doing one through 17,” Patton said.

Patton says one zone will take four or five hours. And, she admits, it doesn’t look great.

“First of all, it looks ominous,” Patton said. “We get that. It looks like this big ol’ cloud, and it kind of, it can scare people.”

But if the truck’s going in front of your house, you don’t have to be inside while it’s spraying.

“It’s really quite safe,” Patton said. “You can be out walking a dog, you can go for a walk with your family, and it’s not going to hurt you.”

Patton says if you’re outside when spraying is happening, they try to be mindful of your evening walk.

“We do try to avoid people that are walking along the sidewalk, even though it’s not going to hurt them, we do try to be considerate of those things, and maybe larger events,” Patton said.

Check out the City of Sioux Falls’ website where you can check out where the different spray zones are, type in your address and find which zone in which you live. You can also sign up for text alerts when the city will be spraying.



