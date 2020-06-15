Spray park offers families another option to cool off

There’s another way for families to cool off in Sioux Falls.

The Pioneer Spray Park on the north side of the city opened Monday.

Diane Maier decided to bring her granddaughter to the park Monday afternoon for some fun.

“Saturday we had wanted to come and everything was closed yet, so trying to find things you can do outside that you can stay cool enough, so this seems like a perfect option,” Diane Maier said.

The city’s outdoor pools remain closed, but the Midco Aquatic Center is open with safety measures in place.