MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalism.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday morning in the western part of the city.

Spray paint was found on the bike trail in the 100 block of North Sanborn Boulevard and on playground equipment in Gainer Park.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Police shared pictures of the damage.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.