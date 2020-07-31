Sportsmen’s Showcase in Sioux Falls to include Chris Young concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is announcing plans for the inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert, which is part of the annual Governor’s Hunt.

The Showcase will take place on October 23 and 24 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena.

Award-winning country music superstar Chris Young will headline a concert on Saturday, October 24 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tickets for the concert go on sale August 7 at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The event will showcase South Dakota’s hunting, fishing, and recreation industry.

The decision to move events surrounding the Governor’s Hunt from Pierre to Sioux Falls was announced in 2019.