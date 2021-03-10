Sportsmen’s Show returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who love the outdoors will gladly step indoors for the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

Assembling every booth, parking every boat, and polishing every RV at the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show takes time.

“There are days and days of things to get done and it was a bit disheartening and heartbreaking to suddenly see it all disappear in five hours,” Event Manager Barry Cenaiko said.

12 months ago, following three days of prep and just an hour before opening, the Sportsmen’s Show was canceled due to COVID-19.

“I was nervous to begin with, I was getting calls and texts from across the country from exhibitors or other promoters saying this is happening to us, what’s going on there, but I thought we’d squeak by, and we did not squeak by. As it turns out, there isn’t a show in the country that survived that weekend,” Cenaiko said.

A year later, Barry Cenaiko is back in Sioux Falls and says the great outdoors lived up to its name during the pandemic.

“Boats, campers, RV’s, resorts and lodges all of these were in high demand last summer and that’s going to continue through this summer,” Cenaiko said.

“We did really well, we sold a lot of stuff at the store,” Sioux Bait and Tackle’s Danny Rensink said.

Dan Rensink is setting up shop at the Sportsmen’s Show for Sioux Bait and Tackle of Hawarden, Iowa.

“People couldn’t get out and go nowhere, so they had to get out on the water and so they were out fishing,” Rensink said.

The pandemic has taken cabin fever to a whole new level, and the hundreds of vendors at this week’s show expect to have a banner year.

“They didn’t have any shows last year and they come and look for the deals at these shows and they didn’t have it last year, so we’re looking for a really big show this year,” Rensink said.

“Inventory is rapidly depleting, so coming to a show like this if you don’t make these purchases soon, if you want to buy a boat in April or May, you may be looking at 2022,” Cenaiko said.

Click HERE for the complete schedule of the 54th annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show.