SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winter maintains its grip on KELOLAND, one event undoubtedly has people dreaming of warmer days.

Nearly 200 exhibitors are on display at the 56th annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show.

“We’re tired of winter and everything is spring inside,” Sportsmen’s Show manager Barry Cenaiko said.

Show manager Barry Cenaiko says balance is the key to the event’s success.

“We like one-third of the show to be resorts and lodges, so you’re going to come down, you’re going to plan your vacation at the show,” Cenaiko said.

The second part is boats and docks.

“Personal watercraft, pontoons, fishing boats, everything that’s latest and greatest and we have it out here,” Cenaiko said.

And then there’s campers and trailers.

“We’ve got everything from big diesel buses, going down to pop-ups, so whatever your price point is, whatever your family needs are, we have that down here at the show,” Cenaiko said.

“Everyone’s looking for somewhere new to go and places to explore,” Mercer, Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Copp said.

Melissa Copp is with the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce and traveled eight hours to promote northern Wisconsin.

“We have the largest ATV and UTV trail system in Wisconsin, snowmobiling we have over 500 miles of trail in our whole entire area,” Copp said.

The Sportsmen’s Show doesn’t end with boats, campers, and vacations, it’s also a kid-friendly event.

“Wildlife Wendy and she has exotic birds and animals. She does scheduled shows, she’s open when the shows aren’t on,” Cenaiko said.

There’s also a live trout fishing pond, so carve out plenty of time.

“Make sure you have four hours when you come to this show because you want to take your time, you may think that you wanted to go to Lake of the Woods, but you decide to bring the family camping in the Black Hills. Slow down, take in everything at the show and see us at the arena and the convention center,” Cenaiko said.

The Sportsmen’s Show is open Thursday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., and runs through Sunday.