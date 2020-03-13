Breaking News
Sportsman’s show reacts to cancellation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of emergency for COVID-19 led to the postponement and cancellation of large city-run gatherings, including this weekend’s Sportsman’s Show.  Exhibitors are busy today removing their displays from the convention center and arena, bracing for the financial hit created by the cancellation.

“Last night was really kind of traumatic.  We’ve all been here for a number of days putting this show together, but there’s a ton of lost revenue.  I’ve lost a lot of revenue, obviously everyone coming to the show: boat dealers, RV dealers, these are sales that aren’t going to happen,” Sportsman’s Show Manager Barry Cenaiko said. 

Organizers of the sportsman’s show say they’ll return to Sioux Falls next year.  We’ll find out how the cancellation is impacting the convention center, tonight on KELOLAND News.

