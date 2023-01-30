DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Super Bowl 57 is right around the corner, so sportsbooks in Deadwood are getting prepared for the big event.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days of the year for sports betting. Different casinos here in Deadwood are having their own Super Bowl parties.

“This is the best time of year for sports fans. We love it here at Tin Lizzie. We are looking forward to another great event and just getting everybody up here,” Josh Thurmes, Ast. General Manager at Tin Lizzie, said.

The Midnight Star in downtown Deadwood believes this year’s Super Bowl will be even busier than last year.

“Last year we had over 1,200 prop bets that we offered at the Midnight Star and this year we will offer more including our BETKOTA boxes game.” Garrett Gross, BETKOTA at Midnight Star, said.

This is the second year Deadwood sports betting has been legal during the Super Bowl. Businesses like Dale’s Sportsbook and Tin Lizzie are getting ready for hundreds of people to walk through the doors.

“We will be staffed up completely for the entire weekend, including the day of the Super Bowl. The entire sportsbook staff will be on hand to assist anybody that might be new to it and we will have plenty of people working the bar and the floor and everything else. So we will have good service as always on a busy weekend,” George Milos, Deadwood Mountain Grand, said.

“We want to give everybody the opportunity to watch the game exactly how you want so book now before all the blue chairs or all the table tops are gone. We will cram as many people as we can so we will add some tables, it’s going to be a lot of excitement,” Thurmes said.

During the same weekend of the Super Bowl, Deadwood is also hosting it’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.