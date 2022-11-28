DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Thanks to an uptick in gaming numbers for the month of October, Deadwood is seeing another busy year.

It’s been around for more than a year now, but sports betting in Deadwood continues to grow in popularity.

“Saturdays and Sundays are huge for us and Deadwood in general springs to life on weekends. And I think we have sports betting to thank for a lot of that,” David Knight, GM of Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, said.

While table gaming handle is down almost 6 percent for the month of October compared to last year, the sports wagering handle is up about 6 percent.

“And so I think maybe that’s the trade-off what we are getting now. Maybe that people are spending more money on sports wagering and maybe not quite as much on table games. But overall our gaming numbers are great and we are bringing more people to Deadwood and that is really what we want,” Rodman said.

Casinos, like Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, are seeing the benefits of having a sportsbook.

“Traditionally wintertime in Deadwood has been a slower time in general. With sports betting, college football, pro football in action now is really bringing a lot of foot traffic through Deadwood,” Knight said.

And with some big events, like the Super Bowl and March Madness, in the near future, Deadwood Gaming officials believe the revenue numbers will be similar to last year.

“We are certainly looking forward to 2023 and we are making big plans for lots of entertainment and events. We just think Deadwood has been on a roll and hopefully it will continue that way,” Rodman said.

For the month of October, the Deadwood Gaming Association also reported an increase in the slot machine handle.