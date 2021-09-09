Sports wagering is now legal in South Dakota

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a historic day in Deadwood, as Sports Wagering has officially started. This is the first time in the state’s history that sportsbook is legal in South Dakota. It comes after 58 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow sports betting in Deadwood.

The first two sports bets have officially been placed in Deadwood by Senator Bob Ewing and Mayor Dave Ruth Jr.

“So now anybody that comes to town, they can find those favorite sportsbooks of theirs in town and place those wagers,” Mayor Ruth said.

Four casinos, including Tin Lizzie, will be participating in the opening day of sports betting today. There will be more casinos participating in the future.

The General Manager of Tin Lizzie David Knight says sports wagering will not only benefit Deadwood and his resort, but also the entire state.

“Sports betting is going to be huge for Deadwood as a whole, especially with our shoulder and off-season. We are definitely going to see some leveling out of the peaks and valleys of the tourism volume in Deadwood. So sports betting is going to be a great draw not only for the casino and community but for South Dakota as a whole,” Knight said.

“It’s yet another step towards staying competitive with our surrounding jurisdictions, so many people are excited about what today means,” Mayor Ruth said.

Mayor Ruth says this day was a long time coming, but it’s finally here..

“We are certainly appreciative and understand the journey that we had to make to get here and we thank everybody involved along the way,” Mayor Ruth said.

There are 12 different sports on the South Dakota Gaming Commission’s Sports Wagering Catalogue.