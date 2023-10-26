Deadwood, S.D. (KELO) — Sports betting in Deadwood continues to grow 3 years after it was legalized.

Sports wagering started off slow in Deadwood but now it’s gaining some momentum.

“You know, people were coming in and asking us questions and we’d have to say no a few times. Just because maybe their favorite or their favorite sport wasn’t available for betting. We’re very proud of the commission and their ability to adjust and help bring new things,” Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Manager Tyler Nold said.

“We are so excited to have this available to our visitors. We’re very pleased with the growth and just that extra layer of things for people to do when they come visit Deadwood,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dory Hanson said.

The city has seen a rise in attendance during popular events.

“So it’s definitely brought a different variety of people into town. We see a lot more around the Super Bowl and different events like that. We also see bigger groups coming in just for that extra entertainment,” Hanson said.

If you are new to sports wagering, that’s no problem as those in town are willing to help.

“We have staff that’ll walk you through any bet. If you have a favorite player, you have a favorite team, we’re going to walk you through it. We just want you to come on in and enjoy the game and hopefully win a little money.” Nold Said

Sports Wagering has grown each of the past three years and looks to continue that trend into 2024.

If you would like to learn more about sports wagering rules in Deadwood, you can find them here.