Sports head back outdoors for spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re still in the middle of March Madness, but the high school spring sports season is already off and running.

As the fall sports season closed last November, there was a large question mark surrounding winter, and moving indoors.

“We weren’t too sure how this was going to go to the point where we reached out to our schools to say ok, do we need to press pause here and maybe reschedule some things, but our schools said no, let’s press on and we did,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said.

The season proved successful for many schools.

“The fact that our kids didn’t miss any of their activities all winter long was a huge success for us,” Yankton Athletic Director Ryan Mors said.

Teams will now step back outdoors for spring. The school districts will continue to make decisions when it comes to fan attendance at sporting events.

“To put a one size fits all thing on there didn’t make a whole lot of sense, so we trust our schools to make the best decisions based on the facilities they have,” Swartos said.

“With girls golf, boys tennis, and track obviously, they’re all taking place outside and in the Yankton School District we don’t sell tickets for any of those events so we will not be limiting spectators at any of those spring events,” Mors said.

Yankton is also resorting back to fall when it comes to wearing a mask.

“The wearing of masks on spectators was highly recommended, but it wasn’t mandatory since people could maintain a little more distance outside and obviously because they were outside,” Mors said.

Mors is encouraging everyone to keep their guard up with events like prom and graduation on the horizon.

“We just want to stress to all of our kids and all of our spectators and staff that we’ve done a great job to this point and we’re going to stay the course for the remainder of the year here, which is literally just a couple months away,” Mors said.

“We need people to finish this out strong and let’s beat this thing into the ground,” Swartos said.

Swartos says a task force will meet in June or July to reevaluate where the state and country are when it comes to COVID-19 to help plan for next school year.