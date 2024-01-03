Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Rapid City ended 2023 with several large events and the Sports Commission aims to continue that momentum going into 2024.



Rapid City is kicking off the year with a flow of events every week this month, leading up to the Stock Show.

“This is the time of year where we get to utilize all the indoor spaces that are available in Rapid City. We’re at max capacity for about the next month and a half with all the different events so it’s awesome for Rapid City and a huge economic boost,” RC Sports Commission Executive Director Domico Rodriguez said.

The Monument is pleased with the work the Sports Commission has already put into the community.

“To be able to fill those gaps with other things, to find the hole and make a holistic how do we grow events. The Sports Commission has been a big believer in that, not just bringing new things but how do we make the things that are already successful bigger and better,” Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing Priscilla Dominquez said.

Venues like The Box and The Monument Arena are going to be hosting several athletic competitions throughout the entire month. All thanks to their partnership with the sports commission. And these are going to provide more athletic opportunities for the athletes in the area.

The Monument has been hosting activities and concerts for years, and are excited for the new events to join.

“It’s always fun to see how the first time an event goes, what the plans were, how it turned out and what we can do next year to make it better and easier for everybody. I mean, our job is to always make it great and be more efficient. How can we make the event a great time and want to come back to Rapid City,” Dominquez said.

“Something may turn on in their mind and they may be able to use this to jump into more competitive atmospheres or realms. Every opportunity we can offer to kids is huge, especially where it’s close to home at a much cheaper expense, we’re all about creating opportunities for kids,” Rodriguez said.

The events coming to town this January are just the beginning of what the Sports Commission aims to bring in for 2024.

The first events of the year will kick off this weekend with a youth basketball tournament and a gymnastics competition.