SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One month after breaking $1 million in total sports wagers, Deadwood saw another strong sports betting month.

In November, eight locations handled nearly $1 million in sports bets. The $967,993 in November 2023 was an increase of 12% compared to November 2022. Through 11 months of 2023, Deadwood Gaming Association executive director Mike Rodman said sports betting is up 22% compared to 2022.

NFL ($414,744), college football ($293,823) and college basketball ($122,608) saw most of the action in November.

Deadwood officials told KELOLAND News in October that sports betting has brought a different variety of people into town, especially for events like the Super Bowl and March Madness.

Sports betting started in 2021 after being approved by voters in the 2020 election. In South Dakota, sports betting is restricted to only in-person bets in Deadwood as well as casinos on Indian Reservations that offer it. You can’t bet on in-state college teams like South Dakota State.

Overall, gaming revenues in Deadwood were up 10% compared to November 2022. You can view the full breakdown of South Dakota Gaming statistics in November in the document attached below.