Sports betting is legal in 19 states; could South Dakota be the next?

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t just candidates you had to vote on today, there were also a few ballot questions you had to answer. One of them concerned sports betting.

Back in 1992 a sports betting ban called PASPA, or Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, was put in place. And just two years ago, in 2018, that ban was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Right now, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting. Three states have been approved by voters. And, like South Dakota, five other states have the sports wagering ballot measure.

Sports gambling can consist of a wide variety of betting on golf, tennis, football. People could bet on a winning team or even the length of a touchdown pass.

People make their bets in casinos or another option is by a mobile device. For example, if you entered a casino in Deadwood and set up your cellphone for sports wagering, there would be a geofence that would allow you to bet anywhere in the state.

Currently, sports wagering is not legal in South Dakota but that could change Tuesday.