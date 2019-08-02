Sports betting is just days away at Grand Falls Casino

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (KELO) – Sports betting is just days from becoming legal in Iowa.

You can officially start placing bets Aug. 15.

“We’re just really excited to be able to offer this new opportunity for guests to be able to bet on sports from college to the upcoming NFL season,” Grand Falls Casino general manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

With the launch date fast approaching, Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa is getting some final details in place before you start placing your bets.

“Our Elite Sports book will launch August 15th online. So it’s the elitesportsbook.com. Guests now can come in house and set up their account,” Haselhoff said.

Although you can start sports betting online on August 15th, once the partner with Grand Falls Casino has licensing and plans approved, you’ll see a big sports betting concept right behind me.

“We are going to have a temporary in house facility, but once our in house facility is complete, we’ll have a space that will be nice and comfortable, lots of TVs. So really just a space to watch the game, place bets and have a great old time,” Haselhoff said.

The temporary space will open Aug. 31.

Kyle Miller, a sports media professor at the University of South Dakota, says he’s anxious to see how this new law will affect Iowa.

“It’s a good opportunity for Iowa casinos to get extra revenue. I know it’s been a hotly debated topic in the state of Iowa, so I think as long as it’s done reasonably, anyway, they can get some extra money, some extra promotion in the state of Iowa, I think is a good thing,” USD sports media professor Kyle Miller said.

As for placing bets himself, Miller says he might be open to the idea, but within reason.

“And that’s one of the things that I think is a good debate topic, is how much would too much be. You know, maybe once in a while here and there but I don’t know if I would do it as an everyday thing. I think that’s maybe where some of the risks come into play” Miller said.

Once the full in-house facility for sports betting is complete, the casino will start renovations on a new entertainment area.