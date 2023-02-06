SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl is less than a week away. Who do you think will win, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs? The game will take place at State Farm Stadium just outside of Phoenix. Every seat will be taken on Sunday. The same can be said for the Betfred sports betting center at Grand Falls Casino.

Although pretty much empty this morning, the sports betting counter will get busier as the week progresses. Their biggest event of the year is the Super Bowl, followed closely by March Madness.

“We have a lot of bets coming in for the Super Bowl already, and it will be on Sunday, so we expect to have a lot more bets Saturday and Sunday,” said Grand Falls Betting Supervisor Taury Thoelke.

Will this place be crowded on Sunday?

“Yes, we actually had online sales for seats so people could make sure they get a seat or table when they come in; otherwise, it is just going to be standing room, said Thoelke.

Grand Falls updated their sports betting operation after Iowa legalized sports betting in 2019. The Betfred sports lounge offers in person and online betting inside the Iowa state line.

Prop bet, or proposition bets are very popular, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl because you can win big depending on the odds. For instance, you can get on… will both teams make field goals of 33 yards plus, which team will punt first, will a team score a safety and of course who wins the coin toss.

Thoelke says they also have a lot of visitors from South Dakota and Minnesota who make a Super Bowl weekend of it and stay at the hotel.

“The Super Bowl, we will have a lot of people traveling because it’s not quite legal in South Dakota, so we have a lot of people from Sioux Falls placing bets,” she said.

Sports betting in South Dakota has been legal since September 2021 in a limited way. Legal sportsbooks are available at several locations in the city of Deadwood. You can also place a wager at any of the state’s tribal casinos that offer on-site sports betting.