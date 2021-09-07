Sports betting gets underway Thursday in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a historic week for Deadwood, as sports betting officially gets underway.

The first legal bet in South Dakota will be placed Thursday morning. Casinos in town have updated their signs to include the new addition to the gambling town.

While some locations are still working through the process of setting up, several casinos will be ready to go on Thursday including Cadillac Jack’s, Gold Dust and Tin Lizzie’s.

South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow sports betting in Deadwood last November.