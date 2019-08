LARCHWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Sports betting is legal at noon Thursday in Iowa, but gamblers at Grand Falls Casino will have to wait.

The casino announced regulators are finishing the final approval process and added the delay won’t be long. Officials with Grand Falls told KELOLAND News this summer they wanted to have sports betting in place in time for the NFL season.

In order to sign up for sports betting, people first have to sign up for the Resort Club.