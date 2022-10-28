SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are doing a double take driving through a Sioux Falls neighborhood near RF Pettigrew elementary.

Take a look, it’s a hand crafted version of the Pirates of the Caribbean. A half dozen homeowners banded together to build ships and displays based on a Halloween pirate theme.

The theme changes every year and the displays get more elaborate. The pirate ships are lit so they look even better in the evening. You’ll find the Jolly Roger display at 57th Street and Wilson Avenue