Spoke-N-Sport to add second Sioux Falls location near bike trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local bike shop is expanding into another location that just so happens to be right next to the Sioux Falls bike trail.

The former Get N Go gas station off of I-229 and Cliff Avenue will be the newest location for Spoke-N-Sport, making it the store’s second location in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday Vander Weide has worked at Spoke-N-Sport for five years. Now she will be the store manager of the new location on South Cliff Avenue.

“This location will have massive amounts of parking, wonderful access to the bike trail, the dog park is right there, one of our highest used multi-use trail is there at Tuthill too so running and mountain biking,” store manager of new location, Tuesday Vander Weide said.

President of Spoke-N-Sport, Chad Pickard says it will be a resource for cyclists.

“Extended test rides, or even just a place where you can grab a couple bikes and have fun for a couple hours,” president Spoke-N-Sport, Chad Pickard said. “And even runners to some extent, with drinks or whatever so they can continue on with some longer runs, we will still carry disc golf supplies there, we are also bringing in skateboards so some new things for us, but also a lot of what we already do, just in another location.”

Pickard says the hope is to have the store opened by mid-June.

“We are still working out some details with getting some remodeling done, this is definitely going to be phase 1, we’ve got a phase 2 that we are planning down the road,” Pickard said.

While products are coming in, throughout the last year getting inventory has been challenging at times.

“When the pandemic hit, a lot of manufacturers cut back on their purchase orders, so they basically canceled their orders for bikes and then couldn’t regenerate those orders again and so nationally we are sitting at about half the available inventory that we would normally have,” Pickard said.

No matter the date, a lot of people are looking forward to opening day.

“I think the location itself is wonderful for what the community needs,” Vander Weider said.

The new location will actually be Spoke-N-Sport’s third. They have another one already in Brookings.