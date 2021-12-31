Spoke-N-Sport hosting New Year bike ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spoke-N-Sport is hosting a New Year’s ride starting at 12 p.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow brings a new year to KELOLAND and Sport N Spoke wants to start the year off in a “wheelie” good way. The annual bike ride will begin at their newest location on Cliff Avenue.

The new shop opened its doors in August with the strategic idea of having the shop next to the bike path.

“Years and years and waiting and keeping an eye on this location, specifically, until you know the right opportunity arose,” said Tuesday Vander Weide, store manager of Spoke-N-Sport.

In past years, the annual bike ride would require police escorts while crossing streets in town, but with this location the ride will start right on the trail.

“So, we’ll run out of the parking lot and head right onto the bike trail we’ll go towards downtown we’ll actually turn around at Cherry Red Park. We were planning to go a little bit further, but it is going to be maybe two degrees at the most tomorrow,” Vander Weide said.

The event is sponsored by Coffea and Wendy’s. Wendy’s provides hot chili at the end of the ride and Coffea provides hot cocoa and coffee for the riders.

“Just so much fun for the family, we love just donating coffee hot chocolate to that, to help make a fun day for people,” said Darin Kaihoi, owner of Coffea.

In the past few years, the event has had up to 500 bike riders, novice and experienced alike. With the weather expected to be in the single digits or below, be sure to bundle up.

“You usually want a base layer, something that’s going to be absorbent like an athletic shirt or a wool top, and then maybe a sweater and a windproof jacket over top because it will be pretty chilly,” Vander Weide said.

The goal behind this event is to start the new year off outside, with one foot in front of the other peddling into 2022.

Those who wish to participate must register for the event, you can find the link to that here.