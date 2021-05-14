Spoke-N-Sport hosting Bicycle Trade-In Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A local business is giving customers a chance to trade an old bicycle, or pieces of one, for something new.

Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls is hosting Bicycle Trade-In Days, working alongside Brian Bryant and the Bicycle Trading Company. Bryant travels the country buying all things bikes. You earn instant store credit to Spoke-N-Sport, where demand for bikes is high.

“We’re selling out of mountain bikes left and right and we have a ton on backorder for folks too, and we’re shipping all over the U.S. also. We’ve never really done that before. That’s been exciting and talking to people from New Jersey and Alabama and all over,” Tuesday Vander Weide, with Spoke-N-Sport said.

The event runs through Sunday.