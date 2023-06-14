SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — In a four-to-one vote, the Spirit Lake School athletic teams will continue to be known as The Indians.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

School board members said they considered public comment on the nickname before voting on the matter.

The Spirit Lake Tribal Council in North Dakota previously requested that the nickname be changed, calling it offensive.

Spirit Lake is one of several communities and professional leagues to reconsider a team nickname in recent years.

The Washington Redskins are perhaps the most well-known after switching to the Washington Commanders.