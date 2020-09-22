Spirit Cruise highlights DWU pride

Homecoming celebrations look different this year because of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping people from showing their school spirit.

The pandemic canceled Dakota Wesleyan University’s homecoming parade.

“I’m sad there’s no parade this year, 100 percent,” DWU sophomore Darby Deffenbaugh said.

But there’s no pumping the brakes on tiger pride.

Dakota Wesleyan sophomore Darby Deffenbaugh is a student ambassador and she belongs to Future Teachers Organization, two of several groups that put up displays on campus for Blue and White Days.

It’s called a Spirit Cruise.

You’ll find students’ creations set up along the campus loop.

You can walk the route or take a ride in your car.

Senior Edgar Meza and other members of the Conservation Club brought some scarecrows to campus with their display.

“A lot of people went above and beyond on the decorations and they’re really eye-appealing and it gives you a little background of all the different clubs you can find here on campus,” DWU senior Edgar Meza said.

“What I appreciate a lot about our students and our group that put this together is they approached it from saying ‘What’s an opportunity to do this differently?’ and they came up with a great strategy for that and I think it reflects the spirit of this institution,” DWU President Amy Novak said.

That spirit is helping people cruise ahead through challenging times.

“I think we’re so lucky to be able to do this, and I’m thankful that we’re still able to get together in a unique way and just kind of show our support and our love for Dakota Wesleyan,” Deffenbaugh said.

Click here for information on the Spirit Cruise route.