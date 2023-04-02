SPINK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -The Spink County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest.

Officials say Nathaniel Stephenson was last known to be walking around Redfield with possible little clothing, face and arm tattoos and dreadlocks.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Stephenson in connection with an incident from Sunday afternoon in Redfield.

Authorities say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephenson, you are asked to call the Spink County Sherriff’s Office at 605-472-4595.