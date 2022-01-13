Spilling the tea: What’s coming up on today’s show?

Today is the last of our current spell of above average temperatures. Afternoon highs are around ten degrees above average for mid January. Clouds are thickening up ahead of the winter weather system that is coming in from the northwest.

Tonight we’ll feel the leading edge of the Clipper system moving northwest to southeast, mainly affecting areas east of the Missouri River. The system should start with light snow during the overnight hours, with a light easterly breeze. Lows will be in the teens East River to the low 20s in the west.