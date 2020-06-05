Spilling the tea: Helen is missing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota State Health officials announced today that an employee of the Blue Lantern Lounge at 1200 E. Saint Patrick St. in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others from 5 p.m. on May 27 until 1:30 a.m. May 28.