Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Will South Dakota run out of gas?
Video
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Happy Birthday Ashley!
Video
First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; $22,000 of liquor stolen from Sioux Falls business; Man identified in deadly crash
Video
Trains do more than hold up traffic in South Dakota
Video
Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Kansas City softball powers past USD in Summit League Tournament
Top Stories
True freshman QB leads Jackrabbits to national championship game
Video
Toscano’s season comes to end after Baton Rouge Regional’s cancellation
Awards Aplenty for NSIC Champion Augustana Softball
Long, Harrisburg pickup 4-0 win over Roosevelt
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Will South Dakota run out of gas?
Video
Top Stories
Mountain lions prowl around Rapid City property
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; $22,000 of liquor stolen from Sioux Falls business; Man identified in deadly crash
Video
Trains do more than hold up traffic in South Dakota
Video
True freshman QB leads Jackrabbits to national championship game
Video
State health officials planning to work on COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the summer and ‘for some time’
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Is it cultural appreciation or appropriation?
Video
Top Stories
Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor teaches us how to make a ‘Black-Eyed Susan’
Video
Reach new heights with Climberz
Video
Treat yourself to one of KJ Relaxin Medical Spa’s unique services
Video
Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire 2021 Spring Parade of Homes
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Happy Birthday Ashley!
Local News
Posted:
May 12, 2021 / 04:01 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 12, 2021 / 04:01 PM CDT
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Mountain lions prowl around Rapid City property
Video
Will South Dakota run out of gas?
Video
$22,000 worth of alcohol stolen from Sioux Falls liquor store
Video
Trains do more than hold up traffic in South Dakota
Video
Sioux Falls Police name man killed after his car ran over him
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss