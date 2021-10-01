Spilling the Tea: Did someone remember to wake up Green Day?

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) -- The name of a 51-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle crash has been released.

The Department of Public Safety says Terri Gunderson of Platte was a passenger in a vehicle hit by another one on South Dakota Highway 44. The preliminary investigation found a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was westbound on the road when the driver failed to follow a curve in the road and the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, where it collided with the Mustang.