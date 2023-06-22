SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The school year has ended, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.

With school out of session, the public library is an ideal spot for children to get wrapped up in a good book.

“We want to make sure that kids continue to read throughout the summer so they don’t get the summer slide,” librarian Nicole Norton said.

Siouxland Libraries is currently hosting its ten-week Summer Reading Program, and librarian Nicole Norton says there’s something for everyone.

“There’s a birth-to-five, a kindergarten through fifth grade, teen, and adult, so we cover all of the ages,” Norton said.

Even if a person hasn’t yet learned to read.

“Birth-to-five, we want them to practice their early literacy skills, so talk, read, sing, those kinds of things. So, it doesn’t have to be necessarily reading, but still preparing to read,” Norton said.

Others are old pros.

“I like to read a lot about princes and princesses and battle and stuff,” 16-year-old Sierra DeWitt said.

Sierra DeWitt is participating in the Summer Reading Program. The 16-year-old actually wrote and published a book last year.

“I feel like I can be free inside the books and I love to have an imagination,” DeWitt said.

The Summer Reading Program encourages reading at your own pace and doesn’t have to be done alone.

“I have a book club with one of my best friends. I like how we can just read a lot and take out time too, and then log hours at the library and get prizes,” DeWitt said.

And Norton hopes the program is the start of something big.

“We’re trying to get them to read a little bit every day, making it a habit, so they can become lifelong learners,” Norton said.

Prizes range from baseball and movie passes to chemistry and magic sets, depending on the age group.

Norton says there’s a party for kindergarten through fifth graders who finish the program on August 18th.