Spending the snow day at the movies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be looking for some entertainment during the snowy weekend. That’s why some families ventured out to the movie theaters today.

Watching the latest releases and eating some buttered popcorn got families out of the house for some fun while still staying warm and dry.

“I don’t have a whole lot going on today, but what better way to bear out the cold than sit inside a heated room all to yourself for two hours,” Zachary Schultz, from Sioux Falls said.

While the movie theaters are having their regular showtimes, many businesses across KELOLAND adjusted their hours because of the snow. You can keep up to date with closings around the area here.