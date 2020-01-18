Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  63
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Humboldt Food Pantry Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Star of David Messianic Community Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Spending the snow day at the movies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be looking for some entertainment during the snowy weekend. That’s why some families ventured out to the movie theaters today.

Watching the latest releases and eating some buttered popcorn got families out of the house for some fun while still staying warm and dry.

“I don’t have a whole lot going on today, but what better way to bear out the cold than sit inside a heated room all to yourself for two hours,” Zachary Schultz, from Sioux Falls said.

While the movie theaters are having their regular showtimes, many businesses across KELOLAND adjusted their hours because of the snow. You can keep up to date with closings around the area here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests