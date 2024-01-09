SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in Sioux Falls and many surrounding communities are enjoying their second straight snow day.

“It was kind of fun watching that system kind of develop all day yesterday, and I woke up this morning and went wow, it snowed (laugh),” Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager Dan Grider said.

Great Bear Ski Valley is officially open for the season, welcoming hundreds of students on their unscheduled days off from school.

“You know, it’s a little crowded right now, we’ve only got about 20-percent of our runs open, but with this cold weather that’s coming we’ll be able to start making snow 24/7, we’ll get this thing 100-percent open real quick,” Grider said.

“I’m kind of sad because I bought a season pass, so I’m kind of sad that we opened so late, but it’s also really fun to get out here,” 13-year-old Jace Olson said.

Jace Olson is a student at Brandon Valley and has spent the past two winters snowboarding two or three times a week at Great Bear.

“I like to usually just go down the main, but sometimes I’ll go down JJ’s and hit some jumps and rails, there’s a lot to do out here,” Olson said.

“Snowboarding’s basically the main thing that I do during the winter, and if I’m not snowboarding, I’m bored,” 13-year-old Hudson Wiese said.

Wiese is a regular at Great Bear.

“Lift tickets from the past go down to my ankles, and that’s from like two seasons (kid wipes out in background) and I’m mainly here daily,” Wiese said.

One of his friends is still getting a feel for his snowboard.

“Wow, Logan,” Wiese said.

If the fresh powder has you eager to ski or snowboard, Grider says plan ahead.

“There’s no restrictions for season pass holders or punch cards or anything like that, however, we are restricting walk-up tickets, so for weekends and any holidays, until we’re 100% open, you must purchase your ticket online and there will be a restricted amount available,” Grider said.

More than 1,000 people were at Great Bear on Monday.

Click HERE if you’d like to purchase a lift ticket.