Spending first day of 2020 at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are at Great Bear today kicking off 2020 on the right ski.

Great Bear opened bright and early for anyone looking to get outside on the first day of the year. Dozens of kids showed up to make the most of their last few hours of holiday break. Finley Sharpe goes back to school tomorrow. She’s not excited about heading back to class but she is enjoying the slopes.

“The snow’s really good right now. It’s freshly groomed. Really fast,” Sharpe said.

Great Bear opened at 9 this morning and closes at 9 tonight. It will be back open tomorrow from 3-9.

Great Bear had 38,878 visitors during the 2018-2019 season.