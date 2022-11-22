SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Many locally owned businesses are hoping you’ll consider buying holiday gifts at their stores.

Representatives of Downtown Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul Tenhaken, and several business owners gathered this morning at Papa Woody’s to discuss small business Saturday and the importance of shopping locally this upcoming holiday season.

As you look up and down Phillips Avenue, you see an array of businesses and restaurants. Something most of these businesses share, is that they are locally owned.

“Small businesses really are the heartbeat of any community,” said Lisa Esser, owner of Papa Woody’s.

Esser, says many places in the downtown area depend on the next six weeks of holiday revenue…

“We really want people to remember that supporting a small business, when you spend your money at a small business, your money stays within the community,” Esser said.

That’s why they’re hoping you’ll take part in Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is kind of the Super Bowl for a lot of locally owned businesses,” said Joe Batcheller, President of Downtown Sioux Falls Incorporated.

Joe Batcheller with DTSF says the weekend after Thanksgiving kicks off the busy season for shoppers.

“It’s usually sustained pretty consistently throughout the holiday shopping season, right up to the weekend before Christmas. For a lot of businesses, they are bringing in maybe 40% of their revenues during this time period,” Batcheller said.

Esser says Small Business Saturday is one of the many ways you can support locally owned shops.

“Our city has worked very, very hard to make sure that downtown is the place to be. You come from out of town, you go downtown and you hang out and there’s something for everyone down here,” Esser said.

Saturday, November 26th has been officially proclaimed small business Saturday by Mayor Paul Tenhaken.