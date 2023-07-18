SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota native is about to realize his childhood dream.

Spencer Waege, who grew up near South Shore and played high school football at Watertown and later at NDSU was signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.

Next week he starts training camp.

After his final season with North Dakota State, Spencer Waege spent a lot of his summer back in South Dakota working on the farm.

Now the 6’5″, 290-pound defensive lineman is getting ready to suit up with the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid playing football in the backyard with my brothers and my dad and it’s always been something I’ve been striving for and I always told myself this is something I wanted to do and to actually to be living that life now is kind of insane,” Waege said.

Waege recorded nine sacks his senior year with the Bison, the program he says helped him get where he is today.

“I have to give a lot of credit to NDSU for I feel like they set me up really well for this transition into the NFL once I got here I realized a lot of the drills kind of carried over from things I was doing in college to the NFL,” Waege said.

Waege says he feels he’ll quickly pick up on the playbook and try and learn from veterans like Nick Bosa so he can make the 53-man roster when the regular season kicks off.

He also spent part of his summer working out and attending mini-camps and OTA’s with the 49ers and admits he was a little star-struck at first.

“One of the first days I was here I saw George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey walked in the locker room guys who you are used to having on your fantasy teams in the fall and now they are your teammates that was weird the first couple of days,” Waege said.

Waege will be number 69. San Francisco opens camp on July 26th.