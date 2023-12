SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There may not be snow, but there are lots of Christmas lights.

As you drive around at night, all of the twinkling colors can bring a sense of hope, which is exactly what a Brandon family needs right now.

12-year-old Spencer Thorsland is in hospice care at home, but he somehow found enough strength to join his family in a limo ride to see all of the holiday displays in the area.

Our Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard followed along for the ride.